Bomba alerted to bring obese patient to SGH

KUCHING (Nov 4): Firemen were called in to send a 42-year-old obese patient weighing about 220 kg to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre, the operation involved seven personnel from the Batu Lintang Bomba station.

“We received an emergency call from the Medical Emergency Coordination Centre (MECC) at around 4pm to inform us that a special service is required to help lift obesity patient to be transferred to SGH from the man’s house in Batu Lintang area.

“The firemen arrived with seven personnel and then lifted the victim, who was estimated to weigh 220 kg, using his mattress and transferred him to a truck to send him to SGH ,” the spokesperson said in a statement yesterday.

The Bomba Operation Centre said the operation ended at 4.50pm.