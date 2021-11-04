Cop injured as man runs amok in KK airport surau

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): A policeman sustained cuts on his fingers when he tried to detain a mentally unsound man at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) here on Wednesday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the incident happened when the 47-year-old suspect, armed with a 21-centimeter knife, went amok and attempted to hurt members of the public who were performing prayer at a surau located inside KKIA around 2.30 pm.

“Police from the Kota Kinabalu police contingent (IPD KK) and two KKIA auxiliary policemen immediately rushed to the location and tried to calm the suspect down.

“As police approached the suspect, the latter acted aggressively and started swinging the knife, hurting one of my officers.

“Other policemen immediately overpowered and detained the suspect at the scene,” said Mohd Zaidi.

The suspect was taken to IPD KK for investigation while the injured policeman was brought to a clinic inside KKIA for treatment.

“The injured officer only sustained cuts on his fingers and received several stitches, and reported to be in stable condition,” said Mohd Zaidi.

Based on police investigation, the suspect has a history of mental illness and was found carrying the 21-centimeter knife, a person with disability card and an appointment letter from Bukit Padang Hospital when he was arrested.

“Police believed the suspect turned aggressive after failing to take his medication.

“No member of the public was hurt in the incident and the case will be investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging of his duty,” said Mohd Zaidi.