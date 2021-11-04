Covid-19: 19 deaths in Sarawak involving 6 BID cases between Oct 6-Nov 2

BINTULU (Nov 4): Sarawak recorded 19 Covid-19 deaths between Oct 6 and Nov 2, with six of them brought in dead (BID).

The first BID case was on Oct 6 involving a 72-year-old woman from Betong. She had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and a heart disease.

The second BID case was also in Betong on Oct 7, involving an 80-year-old woman who had hypertension and a chronic obstructive lung disease.

On Oct 9, another BID case also occurred in Betong, involving a 74-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and asthma.

All of them were brought to the Betong Hospital upon death.

The fourth BID case on Oct 30 involved a woman, 41, from Bintulu who had no known medical history. She was brought to the Bintulu Hospital.

The fifth BID case on the same day was of a 66-year-old Limbang man who was brought to the Lawas Hospital. He had hypertension and diabetes.

The sixth BID case was in Kuching on Nov 2 involving an 86-year-old man who had a heart disease and cancer.

Meanwhile, two men aged 76 and 81 died of Covid-19 in Betong Hospital. The 76-year-old had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia while the 81-year-old had hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive lung disease and chronic kidney disease.

A Sri Aman woman aged 57 also died in Betong Hospital on Oct 14. She had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

Another Covid-19 death in Betong Hospital on Oct 18 involved a 90-year-old woman who had hypertension and chronic obstructive lung disease.

In Miri Hospital on Oct 31, an 81-year-old Miri man who had hypertension, chronic kidney disease and stroke died.

Five deaths were recorded on Nov 1. The first one was a 67-year-old man in Kuching who had hypertension and diabetes, who died while being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The second death that day was in Sibu Hospital involving a 90-year-old woman who had hypertension, dyslipidaemia heart disease and chronic obstructive lung disease.

The third and fourth deaths that day were also in Sibu, involving a 74-year-old man with hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and cancer, and an 87-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

Also that day, a 65-year-old Betong man died in Sarikei Hospital, who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease.

On Nov 2, three died while being treated for Covid-19. The first one was an 84-year-old Kuching woman who was treated in SGH who had hypertension and diabetes.

The second death was in Sibu Hospital involving a 76-year-old man who had hypertension and chronic obstructive lung disease.

The third death was in Limbang Hospital involving a 96-year-old woman who had hypertension and dyslipidaemia.