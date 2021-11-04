Covid-19: Kuching remains on top with 190 out of 527 cases statewide

BINTULU (Nov 4): Kuching remained on top today reporting the most number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak at 190 out of 527, as well as the only district in the state to record a three-digit figure.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update, this was followed by Miri which recorded 96 new cases, Sibu (53), Bintulu (33), Serian (25), Limbang (19) and Mukah (17).

Other districts recorded single digit cases, namely Sarikei (9), Bau (9), Kapit (8), Daro (8), Samarahan (7), Lawas (7), Betong (5), Saratok (5), Meradong (5), Kanowit (4), Dalat (4), Lundu (3), Simunjan (3), Subis (3), Sri Aman (2), Marudi (2), Bukit Mabong (2), Tatau (2), and one each in Belaga, Kabong, Tebedu, Asajaya, Pakan and Lubok Antu.

No cases were detected in Tanjung Manis, Pusa, Selangau, Matu, Song, Julau, Beluru, Sebauh and Telang Usan.

Meanwhile, SDMC also reported that 516 out of today’s 527 cases were in Categories 1 and 2 with no to mild symptoms, and 11 in Categories 3 to 5.

