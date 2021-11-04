‘DUN automatically dissolved with lifting of Emergency, polls within 60 days’

KUCHING (Nov 4): The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is automatically dissolved with the lifting of the Sarawak Emergency by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, confirmed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member said as such, the 12th Sarawak Election must be held within 60 days from yesterday.

He told The Borneo Post via WhatsApp last night that the Sarawak government had sought His Majesty’s consent to end the Emergency, which was imposed on Aug 2 this year, and that the effort was not in vain.

“Thus the feeling of satisfaction for Sarawak leaders, especially for Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who personally wants to go back to the people for a new mandate,” he said.

“After all, the mandate for the administration of Sarawak ended on June 7, 2021, had it not been intervened by the Proclamation of Emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Wan Junaidi also said the Election Commission (EC) is prepared for the state polls, and that what is left to be determined is the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“I hope the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council are discussing with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for SOPs appropriate for Sarawak,” he said.

The Santubong MP stressed that while it is important to ensure the safety of the people during this pandemic period, the democratic process should not be “unnecessarily hampered or impeded”.

“Whether we have one day of polling or two days, it is very much under the purview of the EC which has absolute discretion on what is the best option,” he added.