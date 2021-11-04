GPS unwise to request King to end S’wak Emergency – Baru

KUCHING (Nov 4): It was unwise of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to request the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to lift the Emergency in Sarawak to hold the state election, said Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

The Parti Sarawak Baru (PSB) presidential council member pointed out that the Agong, in giving royal assent to ending the Emergency in the state, had stressed in a statement issued by Istana Negara that the people’s safety and wellbeing must be prioritised over personal and political interests.

He believed the King must have found it awkward to refuse the request, as His Majesty is conscious of the necessity of showing some reciprocity of respect in view of Sarawak’s special position in the Federation of Malaysia.

“The statement from the Palace stressed that it was a difficult decision for the Agong, who has shown his concern that holding elections now could have serious repercussions in view of the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak.

“The Chief Minister and his advisors must be prepared to take responsibility should there be another wave of infections following the elections, if it is held while our Covid-19 numbers are still high,” said Baru, who is also Selangau MP, in a statement last night.

He pointed out that ICU beds in Sarawak are reported to be at 80 per cent occupancy, and that the late Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing was only just laid to rest yesterday having passed away from complications brought on by Covid-19 infection.

He also brought up past statements made by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who had insisted he was not afraid of Undi18 voters.

“Unfortunately for him, not one Sarawakian believes that, barring some from the GPS camp, perhaps.

“If he really is not afraid of Undi18 and the previously-unregistered voters, let him put his money where his mouth is and delay the elections until next year when Covid-19 numbers are more manageable,” Baru said of the implementation of Undi18 to allow those aged 18 to 20 to vote starting Jan 1 next year.

Baru also hoped that the King’s reminder in the statement, that the people’s safety and wellbeing must be prioritised over personal and political interests, be a clear message to GPS.

“Sarawakian lives matter more than GPS’ desperation to hold on to power. I hope and pray that no Sarawakian will have to pay the ultimate price for their folly.”

Baru nonetheless said the lifting of the Emergency did not come as a surprise as it was evident that GPS had gearing up for the polls – the most obvious being the visit by Abang Johari to Lawas where the Ba Kelalan constituency is located.

“Among other events that took place during the chief minister’s visit was the relaunching of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR), which had already been launched by me in 2019 when I was the Works Minister,” he said.