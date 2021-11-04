Irresponsible of GPS to request lifting of Emergency amid pandemic – PH S’wak

MIRI (Nov 4): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak expressed its disappointment yesterday at the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government for requesting the lifting of the Emergency in the state despite the Covid-19 pandemic situation still at a worrying level.

PH Sarawak secretary Alan Ling when contacted said they nevertheless respected the decision made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong which paves the way for the 12th State Election.

“It is most irresponsible and cruel for GPS to do so. They should be prioritising on efforts to tackle the pandemic rather than pushing for the state election.

“Even though we are disappointed, we respect the Agong’s decision. We have to face it (election) but it is going to be a burden and cause stress to the voters who would be travelling to vote this time,” he said.

On voter turnout, Ling said he believes it would be low this time around as many may decide against casting their ballots for fear of Covid-19.

“Despite the odds, PH will go all out and we are fully prepared to face the state election,” he added.

Istana Negara in a statement yesterday said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had given royal assent to end the Sarawak Emergency, following an audience with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud on Tuesday and a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun yesterday.

“After considering the request of the Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri and the advice of the Prime Minister as well as the Attorney-General and relevant government agency heads, His Majesty consented to end the Emergency Proclamation in Sarawak.

“The decision is made in line with Articles 40 and 40(1A) of the Federal Constitution,” Acting Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said in the statement.