Kuching MP addresses concerns over vaccine booster shot

KUCHING (Nov 4): Member of Parliament for Bandar Kuching Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen is encouraging those who need or are eligible for the booster shot to take it for more protection in view of the vaccine’s waning efficacy over time.

He said this is especially important for those in the high risk elderly groups.

“I took my Covid-19 vaccine third dose at Parliament yesterday. I took a Pfizer, so all in all in have taken Pfizer-Pfizer-Pfizer.

“So far the only effects I am experiencing is a sore-arm on site of injection and a bit of muscle lethargy. Even if some may experience more reactions, it is advisable to just take some Panadol to help ease the discomfort,” Yii shared his experience in a statement yesterday.

According to Yii, he had recently received many calls from his constituents worried about the third shot especially when it comes to “mix & match” or heterologous vaccination.

The MP, however, noted that studies from different countries including Germany, Spain, Sweden and Taiwan point to the advantage of heterologous vaccination in increasing antibody levels.

“The recent study in Thailand also did a study on mixing Sinovac with Pfizer and it has shown promising results as well.

“These two Thai studies showed higher neutralising antibody levels against the Delta variant with a Pfizer booster for recipients double-vaccinated with Sinovac compared to an AstraZeneca booster (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.25.21264099v1?fbclid=IwAR1eZUl6wtIcilsxw2DbT7zPB5dAwNPGHKNFe4pgEA0c6oRibaQkJkTaezw).

“Thailand and many other countries are currently doing heterologous vaccination,” he said.

While he understood the concerns expressed by citizens, he strongly encouraged the people to consider its benefits and extra protection provided.

“The government should also increase materials to educate and share the benefits of vaccination to the public to remove the high level of hesitancy especially when it comes to heterologous vaccination.

“Their concerns should not be taken lightly and if the government do not provide adequate resources for people to check, they will end up reading unverified news which may spread half-truths and even lies when it comes to vaccination,” he added.