Malaysia racks up another 46 deaths from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): Forty-six more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stands at 29,091.

According to the CovidNow website, eight were brought-in-dead.

Sarawak had the highest fatality rate with 49 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Perlis with 35 deaths per one million people and Kelantan with 33 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 19 per one million people. Nine states recorded lower averages. They are Sabah (16), Kedah (15), Melaka and Negri Sembilan (14 each), Kuala Lumpur and Pahang (11 each), and Selangor (seven).

Labuan and Putrajaya are the only states that recorded zero deaths.

The CovidNow website showed that 65.6 per cent of those who died were unvaccinated, while 22.3 per cent were partially vaccinated and 12.1 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (54.8 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 44.8 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 57.1 per cent of the total number.

From the total number of deaths, 87.1 per cent were Malaysians, which is 40 out of the 46 people recorded dead yesterday.

New infections

The MoH also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 5,284 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 1,162.

This was followed by Sabah with 675 new cases, Kelantan (565), Sarawak (540), Johor (441), Kedah (381), Pahang (316), Penang (246), Terengganu (207), Kuala Lumpur (199), Perak (190), Negri Sembilan (156), Melaka (154).

Perlis recorded 27 new cases, Putrajaya 19 and Labuan recorded six cases yesterday.

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,481,267. — Malay Mail