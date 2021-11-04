Man in Selangor slashes son after argument over TV channels

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): An argument over TV channels resulted in the death of a man after he was slashed on the neck by his 71-year-old father at their home in Jalan Kemudi, Bernam Jaya, Hulu Bernam, near here, yesterday.

Hulu Selangor Police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin said the father slashed his 37-year-old son three times on the neck using a knife taken from the kitchen.

The man had earlier pushed his son until the victim fell to the ground during the argument, he said.

Arsad said that after the incident, the suspect lodged a police report at 12.55 pm on the same day claiming that he had found his son lying unconscious in the living room after returning from the shop.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had sustained slash wounds on the neck which were not self-inflicted and done by a third party.

“The suspect then admitted to slashing the victim and he was immediately detained for investigations. Police also confiscated a knife, a shirt and a pair of trousers worn by the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Arsad said the suspect did not have any criminal record and a urine test for drugs proved negative.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the suspect was being remanded until Wednesday. – Bernama