MMEA seizes boats for allegedly fishing illegally near Tg Baram

MIRI (Nov 4): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has seized two fishing boats and arrested eight men for allegedly fishing illegally some six nautical miles northwest of Tanjung Baram on Wednesday (Nov 3) morning.

MMEA Miri director Capt Md Fauzi Othman said the Class C boats were initially spotted by a patrol boat during Op Permai around 6.15am.

“Inspections found that the two local fishing boats were operated by two skippers who are Malaysians, along with six Indonesian crew members, aged between 21 and 65, with valid identity documents.

“However, the boats were suspected of carrying out fishing activities less than seven nautical miles, which had violated the terms stated in their licences,” he said.

Class C fishermen are only allowed to fish seven nautical miles and beyond from the coast.

“The boats together with fishing equipment and catch of about 15 metric tonnes of fish were seized before being taken to the Maritime Vessel Detention Centre in Pulau Melayu for further investigation under the Fisheries Act 1985,” Md Fauzi added.

For complaints and information on any suspicious activities at sea, the public can call the Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre on 085-418204, or Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432544 or MERS 999 at all hours.