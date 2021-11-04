News portal’s report baseless – Sabah FC

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): Sabah FC has strongly denied a news portal’s report, describing the allegations as baseless.

In an official statement issued late Wednesday night, the Club revealed they took the report by Borneo Today with the title “Siasat Salah Laku & Pecah Amanah Dalam Sabah FC” very seriously.

While denying all the allegations, the Club welcomed the relevant authorities to conduct investigation on them.

The Club assured that all transfer transactions involving players (import) have official documents and were done through the proper channel.

“There is no issue on ‘mark up’ as reported by the Borneo Today. Sabah FC paid RM30,000 for logistic cost of shipping the LED (advertising boards) to Kota Kinabalu.

“Furthermore, it was contributed by one of Sabah FC sponsors this year.

“As for the Catapult system, it cost the club RM65,000 and it was directly acquired from Australia without the involvement of any parties or agent as reported,” Sabah FC stressed in an official statement.

Sabah FC also asked anyone who made the statement to come forward and provide proof regarding misconduct and breach of trust as stated in the news portal.

The Club management will lodge a police report on the matter and will not hesitate to take legal action if the online portal or any party continues to spread baseless slander against Sabah FC.

“Sabah FC believes these baseless allegations are done with the intention to tarnish the image and belittle the club management’s hard works all this while,” the Club added.

Towards this end, Sabah FC stressed that the main focus now was to get the state football team back on track, both on and off the pitch.

The Rhinos under new head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee are currently participating in the Malaysia Cup where they are in Group D with defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), PJ City FC and Kelantan FC.

Sabah, who have collected two points after four matches, will next face Kelantan FC on November 6 before wrapping their group match against PJ City FC on November 9.

Both games will take place at the Likas Stadium.