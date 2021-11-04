PBDSB says alleged EC rules unfair and unjust

MIRI (Nov 4): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) is calling on the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to reject the alleged set of rules to be imposed by the Election Commission (EC) banning political visits during campaign periods for the 12th state election.

In a statement yesterday, its secretary general Julius Enchana said the alleged set of rules by EC which bans politicians and their teams from visiting houses, longhouses, shops, offices, or any other premises during the official campaigning period for next state election is unjust, especially for those wanting to stand as independent candidates.

“Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Telang Usan Youth Chief Dennis Ngau was quoted in an online news on Nov 2 confirming that the EC had set tight campaign rules whereby politicians are barred from entering and/or visiting, houses, shophouses, longhouses, offices and any other premises.

“If this is true, PBDSB is of the view that the rule set is totally unacceptable .It is inequitable as it is unfair to politicians, in particular those who intend to stand under the opposition ticket. It is seeking to impose on them the declared state of Emergency SOP Covid-19,” he said.

Dennis was reported to have said that the EC has drawn up a ban on political visits (from nomination day to the end of balloting).

The incumbent for Telang Usan had further said that the move was very drastic but necessary.

“It is something new in our state election history. It will mean that we politicians will not be able to make physical contact with the voters.

“Under the present circumstances, considering the risks posed by Covid-19, I think the EC has no choice but to draw up such measures,” the assemblyman was quoted as saying.

Julius, however, said such rules will make it an open field for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) appointed Dayak Community leaders to continue oppressing and putting pressure on rural voters to reject the opposition.

Therefore, in the interest of a just and fair election, PBDSB has urged the chief minister to reject the alleged set of rules by EC.