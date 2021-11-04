PM to launch east coast packages of Pan Borneo Highway

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): Road users in the East Coast of Sabah may now heave a sigh of relief as four work packages under the Pan Borneo Highway Project along the Kinabatangan-Telupid route will be launched this Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin announced that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to launch the four work packages at Dataran Tamu, Pekan Kota Kinabatangan on the said date.

Bung disclosed that the contractors for the four packages, namely WP15, WP28, WP29 and WP30, had just been appointed.

“This project will fix the frequent damages on the main road that connects Mile 32, Sandakan to Telupid and Kinabatangan,” said Bung in a statement.

The State Works Minister added that construction for the four work packages will start immediately after Saturday’s ceremony and are expected to be completed in 2024.

“These four work packages are among (the five) new packages for the Pan Borneo Highway Sabah project, that would be launched very soon.

“The other new work package is located at the route connecting Serusop, Tuaran and Pituru, Kota Belud, which is expected to be launched next year, using the allocation from the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (12MP),” said Bung.

Over the years, the road condition of the Telupid-Kinabatangan route, especially the Telupid-Sandakan section, has severely deteriorated.

This has caused anger among road users as the damages do not only cause nuisance but it also poses great danger to motorists.

Once the five work packages have been launched, it would mean that 16 of out of the 35 work packages under Phase 1 of the Sabah’s Pan Borneo Highway Project would be under way.

He explained that the existing 11 work packages are mostly located in the West Coast, which starts from Sindumin and the Sarawak border all the way to Kudat on the upper north.

The Kinabatangan MP said that construction of these packages have reached a 54 per cent completion and it is expected to be completed in 2023.

“We hope that the remaining 19 packages would be launched simultaneously so that the completion of the project could be expedited,” said Bung.