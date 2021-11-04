Rep laments ‘hassle’ for SMEs applying financial assistance under BKSS 7.0

KUCHING (Nov 4): The Sarawak government needs to cut down on the requirements for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) applying for financial assistance under Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 7.0.

This was pointed out by Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong who received complaints from SME owners that they received an email from the State Economic Planning Unit last week informing that the supporting documents submitted earlier are incomplete resulting in the RM10,000 one-off financial assistance under BKSS 7.0 not credited into their accounts.

She claimed that the email from the State Economic Planning Unit was too general, did not specifically state the problems causing unsuccessful applications and demanded that the required documents be re-submitted before the November 13.

“The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Government is creating unnecessary hassle to the business owners when requesting them to re-submit the documents, and the government is just not sincere in giving the funds to assist the business owners,” said Yong in a statement yesterday.

Besides that, there are two new requirements which include all documents must affix the company stamp and the submission of payment receipt of Inland Revenue Board Trading License Renewal, she said.

“Is the Sarawak GPS government sincere to help the businesses through BKSS 7.0? Why create all these troubles for the business owners?”

“Anyway, I will do my best to help all the business owners who are facing the difficulties in re-submitting the required documents stated in the letter given before the deadline to ensure that all of them can receive the BKSS 7.0 financial aid successfully.”

“I wish to stress that if the Sarawak GPS government is sincere in helping the SMEs, they can obtain all the required documents through the government database. There is no need to keep asking the eligible business owners to submit documents,” she pointed out.

When the BKSS 7.0 special financial grant was announced, the government stated that it will provide a one-off RM10,000 financial aid to all the SMEs registered in Sarawak. The RM10,000 financial aid will be disbursed to business owners through two phases: the first phase RM5,000 and the second phase another RM5,000.

Meanwhile, the assemblywoman welcome business owners having problems with re-submitting documents to contact her for assistance.