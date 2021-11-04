Resolve lack of devt at 10 Bawang Assan longhouses, authorities urged

SIBU (Nov 4): The relevant authorities must look into resolving infrastructure-related issues at 10 longhouses in Bawang Assan which has been dragging on for more than a decade, said Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bawang Assan Youth chief Cr Joshua Ting.

In a press statement, he said folks at the 10 longhouses regularly face water and power disruptions and are still depending on rain water for their water supply.

“All the Tuai Rumah at the 10 longhouses I visited said this problem has been there for more than 10 years. Even if there is water, they always experience low pressure.

“I would like to appeal to the relevant authorities to do something about it. We cannot talk about developing the rural areas if we do not first deal with the basic needs of the people,” he said.

Ting, who is also PDP Information chief, said the residents also expressed disappointment that their needs are not being met and that infrastructure such as roads and lamp posts were not well built.

“I hope whoever is the next people’s representative of Bawang Assan will understand the needs of the people, upgrade the infrastructure and bring more development to the people there,” he said.