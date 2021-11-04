Revive ‘sick’ CIQ project in Ba Kelalan but with layout changes – Awg Tengah

MIRI (Nov 4): The project to construct a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex in Ba Kelalan should be revived with changes made to its layout and facilities, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the project is considered ‘sick’ and the services of the contractor had been ended after a two-and-a-half year delay.

“The shortcomings such as poor layout and slope safety issues in the project must be addressed.

“What is shocking is in the initial plan, there was no quarantine facility at the CIQ post and long vehicles would not be able to turn,” he said during a visit to the project site, as part of a three-day working visit to Ba Kelalan, Long Semadoh and Long Sukang since Monday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Northern Region Development Agency chairman, also said he has instructed the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) as the implementing agency to expedite the rollout of the Long Lopeng-Ba Kelalan road, where RM80 million has been allocated by the federal Rural Development Ministry.

“It will be R3-standard road instead of R2, and I would suggest that it be constructed from the border towards Long Lopeng to connect with the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) from Lawas to Long Lopeng later,” he added.

With simultaneous construction of the road by DID together with the SSLR under the Public Works Department (JKR), the deputy chief minister said this will expedite the proposed connection at Long Lopeng where village access roads along the route are included.

This connectivity will a game changer in transforming commercial agriculture, eco-tourism and other economic activities in Ba Kelalan as the government has already planned for good water and electricity supply programme, he pointed out.

Accompanying Awang Tengah on his visit were Transport Deputy Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang and others.

