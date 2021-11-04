Sabah’s Covid-19 cases drop slightly

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): Sabah recorded a slight drop in new Covid-19 cases on Deepavali Day after it recorded 655 cases, 20 less than Wednesday’s.

“Not much change in the number of daily Covid caseload. Today it’s 655 compared to yesterday’s 675,” said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun on his Twitter account.

“Ranau has the highest infection (rate) with 71 (cases),” he added.

Kota Kinabalu came in second with 69 cases followed by Tuaran (59), Beaufort (46) and Kota Belud (44).

Fourteen districts recorded a drop in cases, with only Kinabatangan, Kota Belud, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, and Kota Marudu showing a significant decrease.

No new cluster was registered.