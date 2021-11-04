Sarawak Association of Marine Industries wants strict cabotage policy implemented

SIBU (Nov 4): The Sarawak Association of Marine Industries (Samin) has called on the federal government to impose a tighter and more decisive cabotage policy to protect the interests of the local marine industry and the nation in general.

President Dr Renco Yong said given the importance of the marine industry to Malaysia’s socioeconomic well-being and trade competitiveness, it is imperative for the government to use all policy tools at its disposal to continue to promote the growth and development of the industry to ensure the economy remains globally competitive and strongly integrated in the global supply chain.

He said the cabotage policy, which reserves the right to locally registered ships to carry cargo between Malaysian ports and to undertake works in Malaysian waters, also exists in the aviation and land transport industry.

“However, the loose implementation of cabotage policy in Malaysia and its politicisation has resulted in high dependence on foreign ships in domestic maritime trade and certain marine activities.

“If not addressed, it can be detrimental to the nation’s trade, human capital development in the marine industry, and even sovereignty,” he said in a statement.

Yong pointed out many countries were taking measures, including cabotage policy, to protect their economies and national interests amid the devastating economic effects of Covid-19.

According to him, cabotage policy, which is exempt from World Trade Organization negotiations and hence does not impede fair trade rules, is implemented in many countries to protect the interests of local shipowners and encourage the growth of local tonnage.

“This form of protectionism is recognised in maritime law, which acknowledges that the domestic state is fully entitled to forbid and restrict foreign vessels from sailing and to conduct business in its domestic waters,” he said.

Aside from encouraging the development of domestics shipping companies, Yong said the policy also aimed to reduce Malaysia’s dependence on foreign vessels and to stem the outflow of foreign exchange in the form of expenditure on freight charges paid to foreign shipping operators.

Currently qualified foreign shipping lines can call directly from foreign ports to or from any Malaysian port, including ports in Sabah and Sarawak, and they are also allowed to operate within the domestic sector through the granting of an exemption issued by the Domestic License Shipping Board (DLSB), a unit under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia (MoT) upon fulfilling the criteria mentioned and upon confirmation by the Malaysian Shipowners’ Association (Masa).

According to Yong, this approach is not popular with local shipping companies and other players such as shipyard operators, who would like local interests to prevail over the interests of foreign companies.

“As such, the government must not waver in imposing the cabotage policy given the tremendous multiplier effects in generates beside benefitting local shipyards, shipping companies, and marine industry players.

“Activities such as cargo transportation, exploration and production of offshore energy and marine cable laying operations which are crucial to Malaysia’s economic and strategic interests should be reserved to local shipping companies,” he stressed.