Sarawak state election likely between Dec 10 and 31, predicts professor

KUCHING (Nov 4): The 12th state election is likely to be held between Dec 10 and 31 before the legal requirement of 60 days lapses, predicted political scientist Prof Dr James Chin.

The Asian Studies professor at the University of Tasmania said the 60 days would run out in early January next year, and hence polling would likely be in the second half of December.

“With the (Covid-19 variant) Delta Plus trend in Sarawak, holding the election is not a good thing. We will have a super spreader event – Melaka state election soon and many of those big spreaders will be coming to Sarawak.

“Having said that, there is a legal requirement to hold it (election) in 60 days, so in a way, they don’t have a choice,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Chin said he could not understand why Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wanted to have the Emergency Order lifted now, three months ahead of its expiry in early February next year.

He said GPS did not have to rush because “the opposition is highly divided”.

He added that it would make no difference for GPS to call the election now or three months from now.

“It is clear that among Pakatan Harapan (PH), only DAP (Democratic Action Party) has real election machinery, PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) doesn’t even have a single leader, and PSB (Parti Sarawak Bersatu) is not playing ball with PH.

“So, I really find it a bit strange that there is this mad rush to hold the election as soon as possible when the Delta Plus thing is in the community,” he pointed out.

Chin said he was aware of some quarters claiming GPS is afraid of Undi18 – the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18, which would see younger people voting for the first time.

However, he pointed out there is no tangible proof that younger voters are more likely to vote against GPS.

“There is no real data because these people have never voted before. GPS has spent a lot of resources reaching out to the young people, so it does not necessarily mean that the young people will go against GPS.

“Also, a lot of young people are in urban areas, which are already in the opposition’s hands, so it doesn’t really matter. GPS should not worry about the young people at all,” he added.