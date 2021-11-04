SDMC: Express, stage bus services allowed 100 pct passenger capacity from tomorrow

BINTULU (Nov 4): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to allow all express and stage bus services to operate with 100 per cent passenger effective Nov 5, subject to standard operating procedures (SOP).

SDMC in its daily update on the Covid-19 pandemic today said the decision was made based on the advice from Sarawak Transport Ministry after taking into account the high vaccination rate in the state, requests from the Sarawak Bus Transport Companies Association, and agreement with the Sarawak Public Transportation Committee during a meeting on Oct 21.

MORE TO COME