Sibu youth jailed one year for RM3,500 loan scam

SIBU (Nov 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 23-year-old to one year in prison for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property involving RM3,500.

Robert Liun, who was unrepresented by counsel, pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for between one and 10 years in prison, caning, and a possible fine.

According to the charge, Robert deceived another man about wishing to apply for an RM3,500 loan from a company at Jalan Keranji around 10am on Aug 21, 2021.

Based on the facts of the case, on July 27, 2021, at around noon, Robert had approached the complainant to apply for the loan.

He used fraudulent payslips and an identity card, which claimed him to be one ‘Jeck Senne Jenggi Rasman’ in his application.

It is understood that the photograph on the identity card resembled the accused.

Believing Robert, the complainant handed over the RM3,500 loan.

On Aug 21, at around 10am, the complainant contacted the number provided by Robert but could not reach him.

He then contacted the furniture shop where Robert claimed to have worked.

When told Robert had never worked at the furniture shop, the complainant felt cheated and lodged a police report.