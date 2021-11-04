SWEPA holding installation ceremony virtually Nov 27

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): The Sabah Women Entrepreneurs & Professionals Association (SWEPA) is organizing the 14th installation ceremony of its newly elected president and executive committees virtually on November 27.

SWEPA President Sitti Bahaya Damsal, Charter President Datuk Nancy Ho, Immediate Past President Madam Lai Fui Nar, Past President Datuk Aminah Ambrose, and vice president and organizing chairperson Karen Wong paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Noor on October 12.

SWEPA received a grant from the Chief Minister, who will also be the guest of honour for the installation ceremony.

Besides the installation ceremony, a fund-raising activity will be also held through promoting and selling virtual training programs and meal packages supplied by SWEPA members.

SWEPA will be collaborating with the Sabah Nurses Association to benefit its members who are all fontliners serving selflessly during this current pandemic.

For further enquiries, please contact SWEPA President Madam Sitti Bahaya Damsal at 012-7240628 or organising chairperson, Madam Karen Wong at 016-8100699.