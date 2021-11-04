Teacher from Samarahan killed in single-vehicle crash

KUCHING (Nov 4): A 29-year-old teacher was killed after she was involved in a single-vehicle accident near Kampung Sorak Melayu, KM5 Jalan Serian-Tebedu around 7am today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as Nur Amiza Amira Abdullah from Kampung Pangkalan Kuap, Samarahan.

“It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the edge of a concrete culvert at the side of the road,” he said in a statement.

He said she was driving towards Tebedu from Serian town when the accident occurred.

Initial investigations revealed that at the time of the accident the road was wet due to rain.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel had to extricate the victim, who was pinned inside the damaged vehicle.

Nur Amiza was found to have suffered injuries to her head and neck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Serian Hospital.

The body has been transferred to the hospital’s mortuary for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.