Trienekens winner of AKI Category 3 (services sector) award

KUCHING (Nov 4): Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (Trienekens) was announced winner of the Services Sector for Category 3 at the Industry Excellence Awards (AKI) 2020 in Kuala Lumpur Tuesday.

The company’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) senior manager Harris Michael Deho was present to receive the award from Minister and International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Trienekens Group chief executive officer Stephen Chin credited the company’s win to his team members.

“I always believe that the most important asset of a business is its people. When people in an organisation are happy to work for the company and share the same goals, they will serve customers well.

“When you have a team of people who are willing to go the extra mile for you, that is where your company becomes great,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the achievement was truly outstanding and this was the first time Trienekens had participated in a national-level recognition award for exemplary companies.

“To win the award is truly humbling, motivating and inspiring. This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of each and every Trienekens staff,” he added.

He also said with the award, Trienekens was encouraged to work closer with all the relevant agencies and members of the community to deliver better and higher standards of waste management services.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry hosted AKI 2020 to recognise outstanding Malaysian companies that demonstrate excellence in productivity, resilience and competitiveness.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob officiated at the event.

Introduced by the ministry in 1991, AKI is known as the nation’s premier corporate recognition award and highest honour for top-performing industry players.

Malaysia Business Excellence Framework (MBEF) developed by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation, an agency under the ministry, is used as a benchmark for selecting the AKI award winners.

MBEF is an assessment framework based on the Business Excellence Framework recognised at the global level and used by more than 83 countries and 96 award administrators worldwide.

Held once every two years, AKI 2020 marked the 27th edition with 78 Malaysian companies from various sectors competing to win 11 category awards.