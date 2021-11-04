TYT confers state awards, medals to 126 individuals

SIBU (Nov 4): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud yesterday conferred various state awards and medals to 126 individuals at Kingwood Hotel here.

Leading the list of recipients was permanent secretary to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research Datu Kameri Affandi who received the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) which carries the title ‘Datu’.

Recipients of the Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (JPC) were Nicholas Sia Yit Shing and Hang Tuah Merawin.

Twelve individuals received the Pingat Perwira Negeri (Bronze) (PPN) which was first awarded by TYT for frontline veterans for national security.

The sole recipient of the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) was Ling Bee Lang @ Choo Bee Lang.

Seven received Pingat Pentadbiran Awam Pingat (Silver)PPB) while 12 received Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS).

Thirteen others received Pingat Darkjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK) and 19 received Pingat Pentadbiran Awam Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (Bronze) (PPT).

Another 59 individuals received the Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS).

Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib was also present at the event.