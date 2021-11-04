Urban voters may penalise GPS for holding polls amid Covid-19 pandemic, says don

KUCHING (Nov 4): Voters in Sarawak, particularly those in urban areas, may decide to penalise Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for holding the 12th state election amid the spread of the Covid-19 Delta Plus variant, said Prof Dr James Chin.

The professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania observed that ordinary voters in Sarawak are concerned about the upcoming state polls ending up as a super spreader event.

“I think there is some anger and it depends on how the election campaigns are done. But my take is that the people in urban areas will be worried that this (election) will turn out to be a super spreader event.

“And because of that, they may want to punish the GPS for pulling the trigger early this year rather than next year,” he told The Borneo Post today.

On the announcement to lift the Emergency Order in Sarawak yesterday, Chin said he was surprised by how fast the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consent to it.

“We all know that GPS has been pushing to get the Emergency lifted, even as far back as in June this year. As you know, the election machinery has been basically ready since last year. So, we know that they were pushing very hard.

“But it is sort of a small surprise to me that they were able to get the King to agree so fast, just after one meeting, very short meeting, and calling on the prime minister and everything.

“The speed in which it was agreed to by the King was a surprise because I thought the King would take some time to think about it but he did not,” he added.