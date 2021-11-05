Abg Jo keeps mum on GPS’ finalised candidates

KUCHING (Nov 5): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has avoided commenting on whether the coalition has finalised its list of candidates for the 12th state election.

During a special press conference today, the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president laughed off questions from reporters and merely said, “You see all the parties are here.”

He was referring to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

Also present were PBB deputy presidents Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

On whether GPS had discussed the allocation of seats among component parties, Abang Johari said, “Yes.”

When pressed for more, he responded, “We wait first, the State Legislative Assembly is just dissolved. Do not rush. People say do not rush, so we don’t rush.”

On Oct 24, GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the coalition was not in negotiations with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on seat sharing in the coming state polls.

He had said no such negotiations had ever taken place, and GPS would contest in all 82 seats.

At present, the Krian state constituency is held by Datuk Ali Biju, who is a member of Bersatu.

He won the seat while still a member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).