Airlines offering airfare promotions following increased flights into Sarawak – Lee

KUCHING (Nov 5): The number of flights coming into cities and major towns in Sarawak has increased from 89 to 223 weekly since Nov 1 after being approved by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in a press statement today.

With the flight approval granted, the airlines are now offering lower airfare prices through promotions to attract more passengers to use the airlines, especially from Kuala Lumpur to cities and major towns in Sarawak, he explained.

Lee said the promotions are offered according to destinations, routes and period of booking.

To attract customers, the airlines are offering attractive airfare bargains through catchy taglines like Malaysia Airline Berhad’s “Fly now, fly Malaysia” and AirAsia Berhad’s “Let’s go away anywhere in Malaysia“, he said in the statement.

Other taglines he listed include Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd’s “Super Saver Fare“, MasWings Sdn Bhd’s “OK! GO! The new norm travel is here“, and Scoot Tigerair Pte Ltd’s “Irresistible deals from Malaysia everywhere“.

The widespread promotions and bargain airfares offered by the airlines augurs well with the Government effort to revive the economy through the provision of better air connectivity, Lee said, adding that this will benefit the public and travellers who are always looking forward to better flight accessibility for their business, official and leisure purposes.

“We wish to thank the airlines for their cooperation in offering more flight fare promotions to the passengers and travellers, including for the usage of aerobridge during embarkation and disembarkation. With reasonable airfare and usage of aerobridge by the airlines, it will provide comfort and safety to all passengers, especially the elderly, parents with small children and the underprivileged.

“We would like to advise the airlines to apply for more flights if there are requests received from the public. We believe with more flights available this will push the air fare further down and ensure it is always reasonable and benefiting the public.

“We also hope the issue of insufficient flight with high air fare does not arise anymore. However, it must be reminded that the Government does not regulate the flight fare as clearly explained by the Ministry of Transport recently,” Lee said.

“We like to thank again the Ministry of Transport, Malaysia, Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) and all the airlines who are working closely with the Ministry of Transport, Sarawak (MOTS) to provide better air connectivity into and within the state.”