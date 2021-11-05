Bugaya by-election after emergency lifted – CM

PENAMPANG (Nov 5): The Bugaya by-election will be held when the state of emergency is lifted in Bugaya.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said that the state of emergency had yet to be lifted.

“When things have improved, we will have the by-election,” he said to reporters at the Cultural Centre here after presenting cash aid to victims of flood in Sugud in September, this year.

The Bugaya state seat was made vacant following the demise of its assemblyperson, Manis Muka Mohd Darah on November 17, 2020.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, a state of emergency was declared in Bugaya on December 16, 2020.