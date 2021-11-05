Ching Yong: Multi-cornered fight in Dudong likely

SIBU (Nov 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman, Wong Ching Yong, anticipates a multi-cornered fight in Dudong.

Dudong is 52 per cent Chinese and 48 per cent Bumiputera and he is not surprised if it is a multi-corner fight.

“I am trying my best to win the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). Let the people decide,” said Wong, who is GPS-SUPP potential candidate for Dudong yesterday when asked on their preparation for the upcoming election.

Sarawak has to hold the state election within 60 days following the end of the Emergency proclamation in Sarawak by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Wednesday.

Wong, who is also Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman, said the party’s preparation works started in August 2019.

“For example, we had ceramah in long houses and meet-the-people sessions in both Chinese rural and urban areas. After becoming deputy chairman of SRDC, I have personally met with almost all ‘Tuai Rumah’ in Dudong constituency which has 206 long houses.

“I have visited almost all these longhouses before January 2020. As for the rural Chinese area, the Kapitan and Penghulu have arranged many short and small ceramah with less than 10 persons.

“As for the urban areas, we started house-to-house visit from November 2020 to January 2021, but it was stopped in February 2021 as Sibu was under (Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO),” he said.

During the last state election, direct BN candidate for Dudong, Datuk Tiong Thai King won by a majority of 2,146 votes.

For the record, there are five state constituencies in Sibu – Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Bukit Assek, Nangka and Dudong.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) holds Bawang Assan and Dudong seats, while Nangka comes under Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), and Democratic Action Party (DAP) holds Pelawan and Bukit Assek seats.