Coordinator freed from charge of insulting PKR vice-president

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): The Magistrate’s Court here freed a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) DUN Lembah Jaya coordinator from a charge of insulting PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli three years ago.

Judge Marlina Ibrahim, who sat as a magistrate, had acquitted and discharged Daing Muhammad Reduan Bachok, 37, without calling for his defence on Friday.

In her reserved ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Daing.

Daing, who hails from Selangor, was accused of committing the offence against Mohd Rafizi at Pusat Komuniti Kospen at Kampung Merampong in Keningau on November 3, 2018.

The alleged offence was under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution had called eight witnesses to testify against Daing, who was represented by counsel Amli Nohin, since the trial commenced on September 14, 2020.