Covid-19: 16 deaths with two BIDs in Sarawak between Oct 13 – Nov 4

MIRI (Nov 5): Sarawak recorded 16 more Covid-19 deaths between Oct 13 and Nov 4 involving two brought-in-dead (BID) cases, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in today’s update on the pandemic.

The committee revealed that the first BID case was on Oct 22, involving an 86-year-old man in Betong who had hypertension, diabetes and a heart disease. His body was brought to the Betong Hospital.

The second BID case was on October 31, involving an 89-year-old man in Sri Aman who had hypertension. His body was brought to Sri Aman Hospital.

As for deaths while being treated at hospitals, two were recorded in Betong Hospital on Oct 13, involving two men from Sri Aman aged 53 and 84.

The 53-year-old had hypertension, heart disease, chronic kidney disease and obesity, while the 84-year-old had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

Four deaths were recorded in Sibu Hospital on Nov 2, all victims also from Sibu.

The first death that day involved a 68-year-old man who had hypertension and diabetes. The second death was of a 93-year-old woman who had hypertension and dyslipidaemia. The third was of a 68-year-old man who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease and the last one was of an 83-year-old woman who had hypertension and a heart disease.

On Nov 3, four deaths were recorded in Miri Hospital, involving an 89-year-old woman who had hypertension, a 65-year-old man who had hypertension and diabetes, a 77-year-old man who had hypertension and diabetes, and a 50-year-old man who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and obesity.

On Nov 4, a 66-year-old woman from Miri died in Miri Hospital. She had hypertension and dyslipidaemia. In Limbang an 89-year-old man died in Limbang Hospital who had chronic lung disease.

Also that day, a 70-year-old woman from Betong died on Sarikei Hospital. She had hypertension and chronic obstructive lung disease. A 53-year-old man from Limbang also died that day in Miri Hospital. He had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and obesity.