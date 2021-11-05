Covid-19: 484 out of 496 cases in S’wak today in Categories 1 and 2

MIRI (Nov 5): A total of 484 of Sarawak’s 496 new Covid-19 cases today were in Categories 1 and 2, with patients having no to mild symptoms.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update today, the remaining 12 cases were in Category 3 (three cases), Category 4 (six cases) and Category 5 (three cases).

Patients in Category 3 have pneumonia but do not require oxygen support, while patients in Category 4 have pneumonia requiring oxygen support. Category 5 patients have pneumonia and require ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Kuching remained on top, being the only district in the state to record three-digit new cases today at 156, though lower than yesterday’s 190.

Miri was right behind with 98 cases.

This was followed by Sibu with 54 cases, Serian (28), Bintulu (25), Betong (15), Lawas (12), Julau (11) as well as Pusa, Samarahan and Subis with ten cases each.

Simunjan and Bau recorded nine cases each, followed by Kanowit (7), Sri Aman (6), Limbang (4) as well as Sarikei, Saratok, Maradong, Lundu, Song, Bukit Mabong, Selangau and Beluru with three cases each.

Kapit, Mukah and Marudi recorded two cases each while Pakan and Tebedu only had one case each.

Also, SDMC declared the end of the Tanah Mawang Cluster in Serian, Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua Cluster in Kuching and the Sepangah Cluster in Limbang after no new cases were recorded from them in the last 28 days.

This left Sarawak with 24 more active clusters, however none had recorded any new cases today.

At the same time, the Enhance Movement Control Order (EMCO) was imposed on two longhouses, SDMC revealed.

The EMCO for Rh Anchong, Lubok Lajong, Meruan in Julau started today until Nov 11, while Rh Empaling Anak Lanyau, Sg Kunang, Ulu Sarikei Bayong in Sarikei will start its EMCO from tomorrow until Nov 12.