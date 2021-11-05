DTTAS: Use proper formula when deciding annual special grant to S’wak, Sabah

MIRI (Nov 5): Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) wants a proper formula in place to determine the annual special grant amount to Sabah and Sarawak under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, in order to ensure the two Borneo states receive what they deserve.

In a press statement, DTTAS the RM16 million special grant allocated in Budget 2022 did not consider Sarawak’s vast geography, current level of development, or its status as a partner in the formation of Malaysia.

“We are now in year 2021 and not 1957 or 1963. Sarawak is the biggest state in Malaysia, of course it needs bigger attention and allocation, especially to develop and to achieve its target as a developed state with a high-income status by 2030.

“This means that there is unbalance in terms of regional development. We cannot have states that are left behind in development when the motto ‘shared prosperity’ is constantly mooted. So the prosperity must be enjoyed equally by all Malaysians,” said the statement.

The press statement was signed by DTTAS founder and adviser Wellie Henry Majang and DTTAS president Elias Lipi Mat.

The group pointed out that except in Budget 2020 under the Pakatan Harapan administration, the special grant amount had remained at RM16 million since 1969.

“The previous government suggested for the amount to be doubled to RM32 million for Sarawak and to be increased to RM64 million in a period of six years. But in Budget 2021, the special grant under Article 112D went back to RM16 million.

“We do appreciate the initiative in setting up the Sabah and Sarawak portfolios in the federal Cabinet which is also represented by Sarawakians, but now the people of Sarawak are just waiting to see the outcome of the portfolio.”

DTTAS said as a partner in the formation of Malaysia, Sarawak’s contribution to the national coffers through its natural resources and tax revenue must be reciprocated by the federal government.