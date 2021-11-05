Five states to enter Phase 4 of NRP on Monday – Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 5): Five states namely Perlis, Perak, Penang, Sabah and Kedah will move from Phase Three to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective Nov 8, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

In a statement on the NRP transition phase and relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOP), he said the Special Meeting on Covid-19 Pandemic Management today agreed that the five states move to phase four after considering the current risk assessment conducted by the Health Ministry (MOH) and the National Security Council (NSC).

“The SOP for the states entering Phase Four is the same as before. The latest regarding the SOP will be updated by NSC on the official website www.mkn.gov.my,” he said.

According to Hishammuddin, ship crew under the management of the Port Klang Authority are allowed to get their vaccination during stopovers at Port Klang, subject to the approval of the MOH, the Marine and Immigration Departments.

Vaccines should be administered onboard to prevent large-scale movement of crew to clinics or medical facilities, he said.

He said the Port Klang Authority had been told to submit the necessary details such as the organiser, number of staff involved and other information related to the crew vaccination programme at Port Klang.

Effective Nov 8, he said those fully vaccinated and of all ages are allowed to enter stadiums, including all sports facilities.

Children below 18 years who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are still not allowed at stadiums including all sports facilities. For now, eating and drinking are not allowed in the stadiums, he added.

He said the Special Meeting today also approved the transition management of Hotel Quarantine Stations to Private Quarantine Stations seven days from today.

According to Hishammuddin, the management of the quarantine stations is based on the Guidelines for the Opening, Operation and Monitoring of Private Quarantine Stations which have been prepared by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

“The collection of Covid-19 operating costs amounting to RM2,600 per non-citizen traveler has been abolished while the charges for quarantine stations are still in force, whereby charges for private quarantine stations remain the same (standard package) as the earlier rate which came into effect on Nov 15, 2021,” he said.

Hishammuddin also urged that with the ease in restrictions, the public remained disciplined and take responsibility by wearing a face mask, practice physical distancing and always maintain their personal hygiene.

“Most importantly, in helping the government’s #ReopeningSafely efforts, all parties are strongly encouraged to practice TRIIS namely Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek to protect themselves, their family members and others,” he said. – Bernama