Future preschool teachers under Kemas should have a degree – minister

BANGI (Nov 5): New posts for community kindergarten educators under the Community Development Department (Kemas) in future will need to have a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He stated that it was aimed at enhancing the professionalism of community educators and ensuring the quality of early childhood education is in line with the passage of time and the rapid pace of technology.

“It is time for Kemas community educators to have a Bachelor’s Degree. This is to elevate their profession to a new level,” he said at a press conference after the 2021 Early Childhood Education Certificate presentation ceremony (SPAK) here today.

“The development of children depends on how community educators manage them in the classroom because the learning process of these children is far more difficult than primary school pupils,” he added.

According to Mahdzir, currently, educators under Kemas are required to have a Diploma in Early Childhood Education and should undergo a three-month Early Childhood Education course to enable them to obtain a certificate as a community educator.

Mahdzir said early childhood education should be in line with the quality of the education system provided by increasing efficiency, effectiveness in aspects of teaching and learning as well as facilities to cater to the needs of children.

“To be a kindergarten of quality, the institution must provide excellent educational services as well as enhance the holistic development of children,” he said.

Commenting on the recognition of Kemas kindergarten as a ‘Trusted Brand for Pre-School Learning Centre’ and the Gold Award from Reader’s Digest Asia for 2020, Mahdzir said it proved the community’s confidence in Kemas kindergartens comparable to private kindergartens in providing early education to children in the country.

“This recognition has elevated the image of Kemas kindergartens among the community, especially in rural areas,” he said. – Bernama