GPS election machinery now in ‘fourth gear’ following lifting of Emergency – Fatimah

KUCHING (Nov 5): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) election machinery should now be in ‘fourth gear’ following the lifting of the Emergency Order, as consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Wednesday.

Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, who is the Women’s chief of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) – the backbone party of GPS, the state’s current ruling coalition – says for now, the party is waiting for the announcement by the Election Commission (EC) on when the 12th Sarawak state election would be called.

“We are eagerly waiting for the announcement on the nomination date, polling date, the election campaign period and the specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be by the EC,” she said in a statement.

The lifting of the Emergency Order automatically marked the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) and paved the way for the 12th state election, which must be held within 60 days from Nov 3.

Fatimah, who is the state Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister, said the SOP set by the authorities must be strictly complied with before, during and after the election period.

“This would be an election under the new normal and as such, it would also pose challenges for us as party workers, especially the women campaigners who are very much hands-on and so used to carrying out house-to-house and face-to-face campaigns.

“Nevertheless, our PBB Women’s party workers are in high spirits and are ever ready to march into the battlefield, led by our GPS chairman Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the forefront,” added Fatimah.