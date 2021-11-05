GPS now caretaker govt, no major decisions to be made, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Nov 5): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is now a caretaker government following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

At a special news conference here today, he said it is a normal transition for the ruling government to become a caretaker government when the DUN is dissolved.

Being a caretaker government meant that no major decisions could be made, he said.

“That is why I want the mandate back to the people. We cannot make any major decision (being a caretaker government), we just run the state as it is.

“Once we get the mandate (from the people) then we can implement our policies,” he said in response to questions.

Abang Johari said DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar would inform the Election Commission (EC) about the dissolution.

Describing this as a “very unique situation where the Agong has lifted the Emergency and automatically the DUN is dissolved”, he said the DUN Speaker informing the EC on the matter was “just a matter of procedure”.

He added, “We will ask the Speaker to inform EC officially.”

On when the election would be held, Abang Johari said it is subject to the EC.

“I was made to understand that EC will be having a meeting. It is the job of the EC.”

On whether it was a difficult decision to seek the lifting of the Emergency, Abang Johari said, “Of course, we have to engage everybody while at the same time we must uphold our democratic process. When we decide, we have all the inputs from all the stakeholders.”