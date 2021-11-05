Iron furniture company in Kuching charged with tax infractions

KUCHING (Nov 5): A company dealing with the manufacturing and supply of iron furniture was charged in the Sessions Court here today with four offences under the Sales Tax Act 2018.

The company, represented by board member Salleh Arif Obeng, 58, claimed trial to the charges, which were read separately before Judge Maris Agan and Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad.

The first two charges were framed under Section 26 (5) of the Sales Tax Act 2018, punishable under Section 26 (9) of the same Act, where the company, as a taxable person, allegedly failed to pay sales tax for the period Nov 1, 2018 to Dec 31, 2018 and July 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019.

The two offenses were allegedly committed on Feb 1, 2019 and Oct 1, 2019 at the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Wisma Kastam, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub, here.

If convicted, the company could be fined up to RM50,000, or jailed for a maximum of three years, or both.

The company was also charged with late submission of tax returns for the period between Nov 1, 2018 and Dec 31, 2018; and July 1, and Aug 31, 2019.

The offenses were allegedly committed on Feb 1, 2019 and Oct 1, 2019 at the same place.

These charges were framed under Section 26 (1) of the Sales Tax Act 2018, which is punishable under Section 26 (7) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or up to three years in prison, or both upon conviction.

Bail of RM5,000 in one surety was set for each charge, while pre-trial case management has been set for Jan 5 next year.

Royal Malaysian Customs Department prosecuting officer Masdi Umar prosecuted, while the company was unrepresented by counsel.