Kian Hoo pays last respects to the late Dr Masing

KAPIT (Nov 5): A Chinese community leader here, Temenggong Tan Kian Hoo, paid his last respects to the late Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing at his residence in Kuching Wednesday.

Tan was accompanied by his wife Lam Mui Kea and his parents.

He is a staunch Masing’s supporter and one of the early Chinese in Kapit to join Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) when Masing became party president.

Tan, 53, was appointed Temenggong for the Chinese community in Kapit on March 10, 2014, only the fourth individual from the community to hold the post here. The first was the late Chua Syn Ming, second Lau Kah Kee, and third Sng Chee Eng.