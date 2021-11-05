Late Masing to thank for coming up with now-global RWMF – Ting

MIRI (Nov 5): The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), which has grown into one of the world’s iconic music events, was the brainchild of the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, revealed Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said the idea was mooted by Masing when he served as Sarawak’s Tourism Minister.

“The minister who started this was the late Tan Sri James Jemut Masing. So we paid tribute to him today by observing one minute of silence.

“It was he who introduced this (event), and now it has become so big,” Ting told reporters after chairing a Sarawak Tourism Coordination Meeting here yesterday.

He said RWMF, which will mark its 25th anniversary next year, will be held in June while another music festival – Borneo Jazz Festival – will take place the following month.

Both festivals were cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and resumed virtually this year with RWMF recording 148,664 viewers from 79 countries over three days, and Borneo Jazz Festival notching 244,637 viewers from 43 countries over the two days it was held.

“For the 2022 edition of the two music festivals, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is planning to hold them in a hybrid manner,” Ting said.

With Ting at the meeting were STB chairman Dennis Ngau, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, and STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.