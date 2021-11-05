Lee urges contractors to complete road work before month-end

MIRI (Nov 5): Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has instructed contractors to prioritise the Pan Borneo construction works from the traffic light leading to Miri Airport road junction and Jalan Riam Lama, which must be completed Nov 30.

In a statement yesterday, he said this was vital to overcome traffic congestion in the area.

The statement was issued following Lee’s visit to Miri Airport junction, Jalan Riam Lama as well as Jalan Padang Kerbau to see the ongoing road expansion work and the traffic congestion in the areas yesterday.

He said the ongoing works involved the building of 8.1km long, two additional lanes from Miri Airport road junction to Jalan Riam Lama and Jalan Padang Kerbau.

“The final touches included installation of underground cables for traffic light which are currently in progress at the intersection of Jalan Riam Lama. They are expected to be ready by end of this month.

“Following my request to the consultant and the contractor, they will work closely with the Public Works Department (JKR) to expedite the tarsealing of the junction to Airport Road, all the way to Jalan Padang Kerbau, so that traffic congestion can be immediately resolved,” he said.

Lee added that he had been receiving complaints from road users about the bad traffic congestion in the area as part of the road was not accessible to vehicles due to the ongoing construction work.

“The road is almost 70 per cent tarsealed, and traffic from Miri Airport Road until Jalan Padang Kerbau seems to have improved,” he added.

He is confident that traffic would improve further on all the affected roads next year when the Pan Borneo Highway up to the Go Kart Track in Permyjaya is completed.

Northern zone manager of (JKRS Pan Borneo Highway Unit) Siaw Ming Chian, its project manager Caroline Frederick Uyo, project manager WPC11 Rodney Mora, Kapitan Jee Kee Hiong; Cr Kueh Chie Tiong and the treasurer of Riam Development and Safety Committee (JKKK) Liew Han Ping were among those who accompanied Lee during the visit.