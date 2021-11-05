Marudi incumbent raring for state polls to be called soon

MIRI (Nov 5): Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil is eager for the 12th state election to be called soon following the lifting of the Emergency Order on Sarawak.

The Marudi incumbent also aims to dispel some misperceptions or misbelief amongst certain quarters in the state constituency regarding his chance of retaining the seat.

Penguang won Marudi in the 2016 state polls, where he contested for the first time under the Barisan Nasional (BN) banner back then.

Previously, he was the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

“I have been looking forward to this for quite some time to dispel some misperceptions or misbelief amongst certain quarters, though not many, in Marudi constituency about my chance of retaining N76 (Marudi state seat, in the next state election),” he told The Borneo Post here.

Penguang, however, also stressed that he would not be taking his winning chances for granted; instead, he strove to work harder in serving the constituents to the best of his ability.

He said he also looked forward to bringing in more developments set to improve public utilities and infrastructure, rural connectivity, socio-economic activities and the well-being of the rural constituents.

Such mission, he added, would be backed on his ‘five-year report card’, which he was optimistic about being positively received by the people.

“The voters are intelligent enough to differentiate between silver and gold, and are smart enough to make a wise decision for the good of their future.”

For this election Penguang, who represents Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) – one of four component parties under the state’s current ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – is expected to enter a multi-cornered fight over Marudi.

The contenders would include former assemblyman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran who is expected to stand on Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket, and also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)’s Elias Lipi.

In the 2016 polls, Penguang won with a majority of 1,387 votes.