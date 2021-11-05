NCR perimeter survey: Cooperation from community leaders crucial, says DCM

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 5): Community leaders should come forward and inform the Land and Survey Department about any Native Customary Rights (NCR) land in their areas that might be eligible for perimeter survey.

In this respect, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the government would want input from the local communities and also their cooperation so that land owners could obtain titles for their land lots.

“There are many traditional villages in Sarawak, but because of existing manpower, the villages can only be surveyed (by the department) one by one.

“The state government aims to conduct the survey throughout Sarawak, and the work is still an ongoing process,” he said at a land compensation presentation ceremony in the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) Sarawak, here yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Resources, added that the survey was introduced in view of Sarawak having many villages that had been in existence for a very long time.

Some of these, he observed, had been gazetted under Bumiputera Communal Reserve status, but there were those that had not been gazetted.

“We realise that there are such villages located in the middle of the city, and they do not have any land title – this could become a problem in terms of the implementation of the survey for the traditional villages,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the compensations presented yesterday were meant for the land owners affected by the Bako/Sejingkat/Jalan Pesisir Samarahan (Samarahan Sector) project and SK Agama Ibnu Khaldun’s new expansion site.

At the event, Awang Tengah also presented the Bumiputera Communal Reserve Gazette titles for Kampung Mang and Kampung Sindang.

In her remarks, Land and Survey Department’s Samarahan Division superintendant Monaliza Ismail said the compensations were for two projects in Samarahan, amounting to total payout of RM14.17 million.

“The Bako/Sejingkat/Jalan Pesisir Samarahan (Samarahan Sector) project has 81 recipients with compensation value of RM11.61 million; and SK Agama Ibnu Khaldun’s expansion new site with nine recipients, with compensation value of RM2.56 million,” she said.

On the other hand, the Bumiputera Communal Reserve Gazette for Kampung Mang covered 174.28 hectares, while 109 residential titles were issued for Kampung Sindang, added Monaliza.

Also present were Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang, and Land and Survey Department Sarawak director Datu Abdullah Julaihi.