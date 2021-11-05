November polls likely to avoid clashing with year-end festivities – Don

KUCHING (Nov 4): The 12th Sarawak Election will likely be held as the end of this month so as not to clash with year-end festivities, said Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities Deputy Dean Dr Arnold Puyok.

“They have two choices – either end of November or early December – though highly likely that it is going to be at the end of this month so as not to disrupt people’s preparations for the festive sessions at end of the year,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said while he was surprised by the announcement Wednesday on the lifting of the Emergency, he could understand why the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government had sought for it to be ended earlier.

“They need to get the mandate and legitimise their position as soon as they can. Also, maybe, as a matter of strategy, to catch the opposition off guard by announcing an election sooner than later.

“Next is to convince the people that the government and the system are ready for an election under this current delicate situation,” he added.