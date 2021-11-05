Penampang flood mitigation project on schedule – CM

PENAMPANG (Nov 5): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the flood mitigation programme for the district is on going.

“The government will ensure that the project will be completed,” he said after presenting contributions to the September flood victims here at the Sabah Cultural Centre on Friday.

Visiting the flood victims in Kampung Sugud shortly after the flood in September, Hajiji said two of the three flood mitigation packages have already been completed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister had urged disaster preparedness throughout the state in anticipation of the northeast monsoon season this month.

“I have instructed all district disaster management committees in the state to be on full alert and to place logistic preparations on stand by including temporary evacuation shelters (PPS) in all districts,” he added.

Hajiji said the State Government was also working closely with its federal counterparts through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) particularly in channeling monetary assistance and allocations in the event of a disaster during the monsoon season.

“The government will always prioritise the people’s welfare regardless of their background, in line with the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ spirit, which underlined the three main thrusts of inclusivity, common ground and contentment,” he said.

“Hopefully, the financial aids from the government will lessen the burden of all affected,” he said.

Two hundred of 937 household heads (KIR) received RM1,000 cash assistance on Friday.

The rest of the households affected by the flood throughout the district on September will receive the assistance within two weeks’ time.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.