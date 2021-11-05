People’s safety paramount when holding polls amid pandemic – Sadia Rajang chief

SIBU (Nov 5): The safety of the people is of paramount importance when holding the state election amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Rajang branch chairman Bill Jugah.

He said stakeholders, especially the government, need to have this as their main consideration with the polls now imminent following the revocation of the Emergency Proclamation in Sarawak.

“This includes providing comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOP) so that the election can be held under new norms and using a fair mechanism for all stakeholders,” he told Utusan Borneo yesterday.

In welcoming the lifting of the Emergency, Bill said having the election now will enable voters to choose the party of their choice to lead Sarawak towards greater development.

Nevertheless, he felt the soon-to-be newly-registered voters aged 18 to 20 should be allowed the chance to cast their ballots for the first time in this election.

“The implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration will have a huge impact on the state’s political landscape.

“Although there are voices of concern about the maturity of voters as young as 18 to make decisions, we must also be aware that the number of these groups is quite large in the country and they should be involved in determining the future of the country,” he said.

Bill added he believes the state government had its own reasons for requesting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to lift the Emergency earlier than the original Feb 2, 2022 date.

At an event in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had assured that Undi18 – lowering the voting age in the country from 21 to 18 – will take effect starting Jan 1 next year, in accordance with the decision of the Kuching High Court ordering its implementation by Dec 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, a political secretary to the chief minister, Romeo Christopher Tegong, said the revocation of the Emergency in Sarawak was made after taking into account current circumstances.

“This includes relevant factors such as public safety, social and even economic aspects,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Agong consented to the lifting of the Emergency in Sarawak, which began Aug 2 this year, to pave the way for the 12th state election.

With the Emergency lifted, the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly, whose term expired on June 7, 2021, is automatically dissolved and the state polls must be held within 60 days of Nov 3.