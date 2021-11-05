Puncak Borneo Prison escapees sentenced to 12 months each for July jailbreak

KUCHING (Nov 5): Four men who escaped from Puncak Borneo Prison here on July 1 this year were each sentenced yesterday to 12 months in jail.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence on the four accused after they each pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 224 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code.

The jail sentence is to take effect from yesterday.

According to the charge, the four – Diveni Bumby, 36, Bobin Bahan, 29, Mohamad Fikrry Azzarudin Abdullah, 26, and Indonesian national Rahmat Simbolan, 38 – escaped from the Transit Reception Centre (PTP) at Puncak Borneo Prison at about 5.11pm.

The PTP is to house offenders undergoing prison remand while waiting for a trial date or remention of case.

The four had escaped through a window at the toilet and headed to the main gate of the PTP. From there, they made their way to the prison’s second gate before fleeing into the jungle near the Police Training Centre at Jalan Puncak Borneo.

It was understood that they had been placed at the PTP after being detained for offences relating to burglary and drugs.

Two of the four escapees were arrested on the same day of the escape on July 1, while the remaining two were caught on July 5 in a forest area near a housing estate at Mile 11 in Padawan.

Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while the four accused were not represented.