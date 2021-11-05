ROSE to EC: Understand challenges of Sarawak polls before drafting SOP

KUCHING (Nov 5): The Election Commission (EC) needs to seriously study the Sarawak state election and the different set of challenges it poses before coming up with the appropriate standard operating procedures (SOP), said Rise of Sarawak Efforts (ROSE).

It said in a statement that this is because it will take time to relay the SOP to the stakeholders.

Citing the upcoming Melaka state election as an example, ROSE pointed out that the EC has yet to come up with the election SOP despite nomination day falling on Nov 8.

“This does not augur well for the confidence of voters and other contesting parties as well as stakeholders such as election workers,” it said.

ROSE also expressed its concern on low voter turnout at the looming Sarawak election.

“Sarawak’s voter turnout has always been one of the lowest when compared with other states. If voter turnout is low, this directly affects the legitimacy of the institution we elect.

“Furthermore, with the Covid-19 situation still at worrying levels as well as the detection of Delta sub-variants, there is a huge possibility that voters will not go back or come out to vote,” it said.

The non-governmental organisation said it is therefore imperative for the EC to formulate and implement or extend absentee voting to various categories of voters.

“One category is for Sarawakians who are staying in Peninsular Malaysia or Sabah and need to take time off and spend precious money on airfares to come back to the state to cast their votes.

“Another is of course for those working or living in Singapore and the neighbouring Asean region,” it said.

ROSE also called on the EC to allow the voters to be postal voters or advance voters who can vote at special polling centres set up in major cities or at least one city in each state of the peninsula.

“The other category is the elderly in care homes or those in quarantine centres who should not lose their right to vote as well. They will be able to exercise their right to vote if the EC implements some kind of mobile ballot box or voting method.”

ROSE said there should not be a blanket ban on meetings or gatherings related to elections like what has been directed by the Ministry of Health, without making alternative provisions for campaigning.

“Sarawak is a huge state in terms of geography with just under 50 per cent of our population living rurally or in rural districts where road connectivity leaves much to be desired. Telecommunication and internet connectivity is also sporadic and intermittent.

“Unlike Melaka which has only 28 state seats and a voting population of about half a million, our 1.2 million voters are spread over 82 state constituencies.

“If physical campaigns are banned and the EC does not make or provide alternative forms of campaigning, such as over state television and radio, this would only discriminate against opposition parties and their candidates who needs to reach voters with their manifestos,” it stressed.

Meanwhile, ROSE said the early termination of the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak was a “deliberate and calculated attempt” by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to deny youth voters from casting their first vote, particularly when the nation is on the cusp of the implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration.

It also said it expected the EC to announce a date for the Sarawak election soon following Wednesday’s lifting of the Emergency Proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“As such, youth voters and new electorates who will vote for the first time will not have the opportunity to vote. GPS does not seem to be concerned about making the state election as inclusive as possible.

“We are made to assume that they would rather stick with the known voting patterns or what they are familiar with,” ROSE said.